|
|
SILVERBUSH, KENNETH.
a resident of North Providence, RI, but always a New Yorker at heart, passed away on April 25, 2020.
Born in Brooklyn on December 14, 1934 to the late David and Gladys Silverbush, Ken was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Together for 65 years, Ken and his wife Carol shared a life of unconditional love. He is survived by Carol, daughter Stacey, son-in-laws Gene and Lou, grandchildren Stephanie, Andrew, Lauren and Alexa, and great-grandson Jonathan. He was predeceased by his daughter Jody, and his brother Herb.
Ken was a seasoned, award-winning adman whose powerful writing ultimately helped raise millions of dollars for charitable organizations nationally. He cared passionately about the greater good and gave generously of his time, talent and treasure.
Ken's big heart will be dearly missed. His life will be celebrated at a future date in New York. For a full obituary, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2020