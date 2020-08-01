1/1
Kenneth W. Conley
1930 - 2020
CONLEY, KENNETH W.
90, formerly of School Street, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Sheila (Curtis) Conley.
Mr. Conley was born in Providence, R.I. on June 13, 1930, the son of the late John F. Conley and Dorothy (Munro) Conley.
He served in the United States Air Force for twenty-one years, retiring in 1969 as a SMSGT. He was a veteran of the Berlin Airlift, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Kenneth graduated from East Providence High School, and received a B.A. from the University of Maryland, and a Master's Degree from Rhode Island College. He was an elementary school teacher in North Attleborough, Mass. for two years. He was the President and co-owner of Conley Casting Supply Corp., Warwick, retiring in 1988.
He was a former board member of the Manufacturing Jewelers & Silversmiths of America. He was a member of Marine Lodge, A.F. & A.M., Falmouth, Mass. for over fifty years, and was a longtime member of Kirkbrae Country Club. He was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Cumberland.
He is survived by one son, Daniel K. Conley of Chepachet.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Private burial, with military honors, will be in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Conley Fund to support the Meditation Garden at Emmanuel Episcopal Church would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 1, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Bellows-Falso Funeral Home
