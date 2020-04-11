Home

Kenneth W. (Hoppy) Hoskin

Kenneth W. (Hoppy) Hoskin Obituary
HOSKIN, KENNETH W. (HOPPY)
64, of North Scituate passed away at home on April 9, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Susan [Deuso) Hoskin of 42 years. A daughter Sheila Boudreau [Providence School Department) and husband Timothy of Cranston. A son Kevin Hoskin [HJFD) of North Scituate. A beloved grandson Zachary Boudreau. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Donald and Beverly Hoskin. He also leaves behind two sisters, Gayle Lowell and husband William, Marsha Mott and husband Kenneth, and a brother Todd Hoskin and wife Barbara. One niece, five nephews, and his beloved four legged friend Mack.
Ken was a retired Providence Fire Fighter. After retiring, he went to work for the West Warwick Fire Department where he worked as a dispatcher until he passed. One of the first members of the R.I. Professional Fire Fighters Pipe and Drum Band, he was also involved with many charities and loved volunteering. He had a heart of gold and will be missed very much by his family and friends.
Due to the current State Health Department guidelines, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Thank you for your love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hope Jackson Fire Department Scituate, , American Legion Post #2, or the Scituate Animal Rescue League.
Hoppy had many friends and a shirt to go along with them.
Hunny, If I had a single flower for every time I think about you, I could walk forever in my garden.
www.winfieldandsons.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
