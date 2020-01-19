The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy
East Greenwich, RI
Kent Q. Quitevis Obituary
QUITEVIS, KENT Q.
passed away on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, RI. His love lives on in his wife Tina, three sisters: Mary Jamiloso, Fely de la Cruz, and Emma de la Cruz; many nieces and nephews, and his good friend James Coningford. Kent attended Bridgewater State University and ultimately earned two Masters degree from Brown University. He taught ESL at Mt. Pleasant High School in Providence for 26 years. He harnessed a passion for karaoke.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Thursday January 23 at 9:00 a.m. followed with A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich, RI.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 22 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. For full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
