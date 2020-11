Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kerri's life story with friends and family

Share Kerri's life story with friends and family

ELEVENTH ANNIVERSARY BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE 11/2/68 - 10/19/09 KERRI L. McCLEAN An empty place no one can fill We miss you and always will. LOVE - MOM, TONY, CARLA, STEVE, TYLER BRAYDON





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store