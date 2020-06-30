Kerri L. Unsworth RN
UNSWORTH, KERRI L., RN
56, of North Providence, passed away on June 20, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Judith C. (Schenck) Unsworth.
Kerri was a registered nurse, most recently working as a nursing instructor at RINI. She also worked per diem on the COVID response team at Lifespan, as well as at Elmhurst Extended Care Facility. She was the Vice-President of the National Association of Orthopedic Nurses. She had earned her master's degree and was working towards her doctorate. She was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Kerri was devoted to her family, especially her two grandsons. She is survived by three children, Bradley Smith, Briana Gammon, and Brittney Smith, two grandsons, Travis and Logan Gammon, her brother, Joseph Todd Unsworth and his wife Maureen, her niece, Lauren Unsworth, her nephew, Mitchell Unsworth, and her former husband, Brian K. Smith. She was the sister of the late Gregory J. Unsworth.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9 am in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Home for Children, 420 Fruit Hill Ave., North Providence, RI, 02911. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
