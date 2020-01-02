|
THURBER, KERRI LYNN (Estrada)
42, of Providence passed away on December 27. She was the daughter of Debra Thurber and the late Gerald Thurber. She is survived by three children, Ethan, Sara-Beth and Jayden Luis and by her soulmate, Luis M. Estrada, Jr. Kerri grew up with a deep love of horses and was proud of her equestrian accomplishments and enjoyed retelling a prank of riding mares with her friend through Burger King's drive-up window labeled as a charge on the King's castle. She served her country in the National Guard for over a decade. Her love for her country and horses was only surpassed by her love for her children.
Visitation will be held at the J.F. Skeffington Chapel 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence Saturday January 4 from 830am-10am. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church Academy Avenue Providence at 11am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of Flowers contributions to Friends Way 765 W Shore Road Warwick, RI 02889 in her memory would be appreciated.
For online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020