Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 331-3900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Skeffington Chapel
925 Chalkstone Ave
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Academy Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerri Thurber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerri Lynn (Estrada) Thurber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kerri Lynn (Estrada) Thurber Obituary
THURBER, KERRI LYNN (Estrada)
42, of Providence passed away on December 27. She was the daughter of Debra Thurber and the late Gerald Thurber. She is survived by three children, Ethan, Sara-Beth and Jayden Luis and by her soulmate, Luis M. Estrada, Jr. Kerri grew up with a deep love of horses and was proud of her equestrian accomplishments and enjoyed retelling a prank of riding mares with her friend through Burger King's drive-up window labeled as a charge on the King's castle. She served her country in the National Guard for over a decade. Her love for her country and horses was only surpassed by her love for her children.
Visitation will be held at the J.F. Skeffington Chapel 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence Saturday January 4 from 830am-10am. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church Academy Avenue Providence at 11am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of Flowers contributions to Friends Way 765 W Shore Road Warwick, RI 02889 in her memory would be appreciated.
For online condolences kindly visit: skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -