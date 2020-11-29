Campanelli, Kerry Lynn
Kerry Lynn (Gray) Campanelli, age 51, passed away at home on November 26, 2020. Kerry was born in Pawtucket on March 11, 1969, and was the youngest child of Barbara (Sweetland) Gray and the late William A. Gray, Jr.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Kerry on Tuesday, December 1, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning in the Church from 9:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. To view the Mass on Facebook live visit the Manning Heffern Funeral Home FaceBook page. for condolences www.manningheffern.com