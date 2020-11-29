1/1
Kerry Lynn Campanelli
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campanelli, Kerry Lynn
Kerry Lynn (Gray) Campanelli, age 51, passed away at home on November 26, 2020. Kerry was born in Pawtucket on March 11, 1969, and was the youngest child of Barbara (Sweetland) Gray and the late William A. Gray, Jr.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Kerry on Tuesday, December 1, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning in the Church from 9:00 a.m. prior to the Mass. To view the Mass on Facebook live visit the Manning Heffern Funeral Home FaceBook page. for condolences www.manningheffern.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Manning-Heffern Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Douglas and Nelsy Gray
Brother
November 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Nelsy Gray
November 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved