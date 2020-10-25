Duffy, Kevin Cormac
Passed on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home in Coventry, RI at the age of 68.
Kevin was born in Dublin and raised in Ballybay, Ireland, a son of the late Cormac and Eithne (Marray) Duffy. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother and will be deeply missed by his three daughters: Shauna Duffy and her partner Shawn of Providence, Tara Duffy Girard and her husband John of North Smithfield, and Keara Duffy and her partner Dan of Warwick; his grandsons, Gavin, Jameson & Declan Girard; his siblings: the late Sean Duffy of Ireland, Marie Duffy of New York; Pearse Duffy of Australia; Austin Duffy of Ireland; Brendan Duffy of Hong Kong and Deirdre Duffy of Ireland; and his dog Finn. He will also be missed by his former wife and friend Robyn (Enos) Duffy of Johnston; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in every corner of the world. He was a much-loved and well-respected Associate Instructor and former Dean of the College of Culinary Arts at Johnson & Wales University, retiring in 2019. He was also the chef-owner of the former Greenville Gourmet Shoppe, which he operated with his family for 10 years. Kevin loved to travel and participated in culinary events and competitions all over the world. He enjoyed golfing, biking, and being with people, especially to share a meal. A celebration of Kevin's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Amyloidosis Foundation or Johnson & Wales University, 8 Abbott Park Pl, Providence, RI 02903 Attn: Michelle Nicholas . Please include " In Memory of Kevin C. Duffy '82" on the memo line of the check, or https://alumni.jwu.edu/donation-pages/in-memory-of-kevin-duffy
