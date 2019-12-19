|
|
CHMURA, KEVIN F.
61, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Chesley J. (Aldrich) Chmura.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Francis J. and Rita I. (Kennett) Chmura, he had lived in Cumberland all of his life.
Kevin was a warehouse worker for Dover Saddlery in Littleton, MA for the past 16 years.
He was a graduate of Cumberland High School.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his loving children, Heather M. Chmura and her fiancé, Emmanuel Almodovar of Cumberland, and Nathan S. Chmura and his wife, Chinatsu, and his beloved grandchildren, Raina, Naima and Rei Chmura, all of Temecula, CA; his loving sisters, Pamela Frappier of Cumberland and Sandra Neal of Owings Mills, MD; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Kevin's life with Calling Hours Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9:30-11 A.M. followed by his Prayer Service at 11 A.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His burial will follow in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kevin's memory to the , 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 19, 2019