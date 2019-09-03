Home

Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
8:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Paul Church
Cranston, RI
Kevin F. Healey Obituary
Healey, Kevin F.
67, passed away on September 2, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was the son of the late Judge Edward V. Healey, Jr. and Lillian E. Healey (Devlin). Raised in Cranston, he was a graduate of St. Paul School and Cranston East High School. He is a former employee of the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and served as a R.I. Public Transit Authority Driver for 30 years until his retirement in 2016.

Kevin is survived by his sons Colin M. and Kyle D. Healey, his former wife Jane (O'Connell) Healey, and his siblings Nancy J. Healey, Edward V. Healey III, Janice M. Healey, Michael J. Healey, Christopher D. Healey, Ann M. Donohue and the Very Rev. Bernard A. Healey, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Sean T. Healey.

Kevin's funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated at 10:00 am in Saint Paul Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Paul Church, One Saint Paul Place, Cranston, RI 02905.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 3, 2019
