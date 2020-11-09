1/2
Kevin Francis Kempf
1949 - 2020
Kempf, Kevin Francis
Kevin Francis Kempf of Queens, NY, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at the age of 71. Kevin graduated from Mater Christi High School and St. Francis College. He went on to receive his Masters Degree from the University of Rhode Island. He enjoyed music, sailing, beekeeping, and travelling with his cherished late wife, Maureen. Among his many talents were woodturning and model railroading. He enjoyed a long and fulfilling career as a Systems Analyst for the Social Security Administration. In retirement, he moved to Gilbert, AZ where he made many dear friends and enjoyed several activities including continuing to turn beautiful hand made pens, a favorite hobby. He was a loving father to his three children, Ian, Susan, and Benjamin and grandfather to grandchildren, Jared and Elijah. He leaves his beloved brother, Brian, Sister in law, Rose and nephew Bill; Daughters in law Meg and Jodi and Son in law Cameron. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the National Kidney Foundation.
https://www.kidney.org/get-involved

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
