MADDEN, Kevin Hardy

passed away November 5, 2020 after a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses. He leaves behind his wife Michele Babayan of Wareham, MA, son Drew D. Madden of Holliston, MA, and daughter Emma N. Madden of West Roxbury, MA. He was the son of the late William "Red" and Laura (Potter) Madden. Born on April 10, 1953 in Portland, ME, he was raised in Attleboro, MA on Claflin Street. A proud Bombardier, he excelled both in the classroom and on the field at Attleboro High School. After initially attending the Air Force Academy, an injury led him to finish his undergraduate studies in computer science with an electrical engineering degree at the Lowell Technological Institute (now UMass Lowell). He went on to receive an MBA from Babson College. He worked at the intersection of software and marketing for multiple companies throughout his career, retiring in 2015 after 15 years with Johnson & Johnson. Most recently he resided in Quincy, MA before retiring to Wareham, MA. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to spend time on the water with a fishing rod in hand. Another passion was following Boston sports teams, especially the Patriots and Red Sox. He was known to never miss a meal and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the William E. "Red" Madden Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o the Attleboro Scholarship Foundation, Box 1666, Attleboro, MA 02703.



