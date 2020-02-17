Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Sunset Ave
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Kevin J. Butterfield


1962 - 2020
Kevin J. Butterfield Obituary
BUTTERFIELD, KEVIN J.
58, of Warwick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home.
He was the loving spouse of Dawn A. Caddick. Born in Warwick, the son of Irene R. (Medeiros) Horta (Ronald) of West Warwick and Donald J. Butterfield (Evelyne) of San Antonio, FL.
Kevin was a restaurant manager for several years and worked previously as a heavy equipment operator and welder. Kevin enjoyed coaching softball but most of all being with Talia and family.
Besides, Dawn and his parents he leaves his beloved daughter, Talia R. Butterfield, his sister, Lori A. Butterfield-Cuozzo of East Greenwich; four step-sisters; a step-brother; four nephews, Justin, Jared, Patrick and Matthew; five nieces, Jaden, Kathryn, Marisa, Nicole and Danielle and a great niece, Gracelynn.
His funeral will be held Thursday, February 20, at 9:00 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Anthony Church, Sunset Ave., West Warwick. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Wednesday, 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2020
