CONNELLY, KEVIN JAMES
57, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Son of the late John V. and Lorraine A. (Michaud) Connelly; brother of John T. Connelly, Lynne M. Connelly and her beloved companion John F. Scallon; and Janet S. Dawson. He also is survived by two daughters. Kevin graduated from Coventry High School in 1981. He earned a Degree in Business from Mitchell College. Kevin had an extensive career in the restaurant business. Most recently, he was a manager for his friend William De Angelus Jr. at the Twin Oaks. His Services will be private. A Memorial reception will be on a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020