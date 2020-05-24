Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Connelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin James Connelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin James Connelly Obituary
CONNELLY, KEVIN JAMES
57, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Son of the late John V. and Lorraine A. (Michaud) Connelly; brother of John T. Connelly, Lynne M. Connelly and her beloved companion John F. Scallon; and Janet S. Dawson. He also is survived by two daughters. Kevin graduated from Coventry High School in 1981. He earned a Degree in Business from Mitchell College. Kevin had an extensive career in the restaurant business. Most recently, he was a manager for his friend William De Angelus Jr. at the Twin Oaks. His Services will be private. A Memorial reception will be on a date and time to be announced. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -