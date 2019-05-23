|
FIRST ANNIVERSARY KEVIN M. O'GRADY If we could have a lifetime wish and one dream that could come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts, just to see and speak with you. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried, and neither will a million tears, we know because we've cried. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. It's just the pain of losing you that never goes away. LOVE, MOM, DAD, SHAWN & RYAN
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019
