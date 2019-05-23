Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin O'grady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin M. O'grady

Obituary Flowers

Kevin M. O'grady Obituary
FIRST ANNIVERSARY KEVIN M. O'GRADY If we could have a lifetime wish and one dream that could come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts, just to see and speak with you. A thousand words won't bring you back, we know because we've tried, and neither will a million tears, we know because we've cried. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day. It's just the pain of losing you that never goes away. LOVE, MOM, DAD, SHAWN & RYAN
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.