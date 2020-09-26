Prentice, Kevin Michael

Kevin M. Prentice passed into eternal life on September 23, 2020. He was the loving husband and companion of Cheryl Petrarca for over forty years.

Kevin was born in Providence, the son of the late Charles and Esther Prentice.

Besides his wife Cheryl, Kevin is survived by his daughters; Alicia Petrarca, Kayla Liston and her husband John Liston and Kerri Petrarca and her husband Christopher. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Lataysia Petrarca, Jonathan D. Liston, Jamielynn Petrarca, David M. Petrarca, Khiyaire Jackson and Novaleigh F. Petrarca. He was survived by his brother Charles Prentice Jr. He was the brother of the late Cheryl Prentice and Charlene Prentice.

There will be a celebration of Kevin's life for his immediate family and friends on Tuesday, September 29th from 3:00 pm until 4:00 pm, in the Manning Heffern Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 4: 00 pm.



