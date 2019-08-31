|
|
SWICZEWICZ, KEVIN, T.
37, passed away suddenly at home Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born in Providence, a son of Louis, Jr. and Rosalie (Olivier) Swiczewicz. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Christopher Swiczewicz and his wife Karen and his god-daughter/niece Emily and nephew Nathan; his sister Melanie Carson and her husband Charles Carson and their son Silas. He was the paternal grandson of Violette (St. Jean) and the late Louis M. Swiczewicz and the maternal grandson of the late Edouard A. and Eileen R. (Hopkins) Olivier. Kevin was an extremely gifted and talented individual. When he was younger, he played soccer and baseball and also was a soccer referee. He made tunes with his trumpet, was very creative with drawing, painting and became quite humorous acting in plays in North Providence High School. Kevin loved to laugh and also make everyone he came in contact with laugh. He was "the life" of the party. As busy as Kevin was, he somehow managed to maintain a grade point average to be an honor student. He graduated from Roger Williams University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and achieved a GPA of 3.6 making the Dean's list in all semesters. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Lambda Honor Society. He was formerly employed as an accountant by KPMG, Enterprise, and was recently employed by Citizens Bank. More than anything, Kevin loved his family and cooking. He enjoyed laughing with them and being in their company. He loved going to movies with friends. We are going to miss our special "lambchop".
His Funeral will be held Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 8:30am from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Thomas Church, Providence. Burial will be private. Visitation Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Church Food Bank, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence, RI 02909 will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019