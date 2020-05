FIGUERIDO, KIM A.63, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a daughter of Angela (Mencarini) Figuerido of N. Smithfield and the late William Figuerido. She is also survived by her brother, William Figuerido, Jr. (Wendy) of N. Smithfield.Funeral will be private; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com