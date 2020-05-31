Kim A. Figuerido
FIGUERIDO, KIM A.
63, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was a daughter of Angela (Mencarini) Figuerido of N. Smithfield and the late William Figuerido. She is also survived by her brother, William Figuerido, Jr. (Wendy) of N. Smithfield.
Funeral will be private; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
I am so sorry about Kims passing
My sincerest condolences to her entire family
Norman Rowey
Friend
