Farrell RN, Kimberley
Kimberley Ann Farrell RN, 51, of Plainville, passed peacefully on May 14, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Michael E. Farrell.
Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island on August 8, 1968, she was the daughter of the late Omer and Loretta Dubois and daughter-in-law of the late Lt. Edmond H. Farrell of Pawtucket, RI.
Kimberley was a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing, Providence, RI and was employed in the past by RI Hospital, Maples Rehabilitation, and Salmon Visiting Nurses.
Besides her work as a registered nurse, Kimberley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and traveling to Narragansett, RI, Maine, and Vermont.
In addition to her husband Michael, Kimberley is survived by her children, Kristen Strong of Nevada, Ryan Strong of Lincoln, RI, Jessica Walsh of Providence, RI, Michael Farrell (Lisa) of Chico, CA, and Shannon Farrell of Harrison, ME, Kimberley is also survived by three grandchildren, Sophia, Aida and Sonora Farrell also of Chico, CA.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Kimberley's life at a time to be announced in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: The Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses located at: www.nursingworld.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020