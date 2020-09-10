Turcotte, Kimberly A.
Kimberly A. Turcotte, 60, of Coventry passed into eternal life on September 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Donald A. Turcotte. Kim was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late John Viera Sr., and Amelia (Vincenzi) Viera.
There will be a Funeral service for Kim on Monday, September 14th at 6:00 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home. A time to celebrate her life will be in the funeral home from 4-6 pm prior to the service. Please visit www.manninghefern.com
for directions and online condolences.