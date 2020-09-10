1/1
Kimberly A. Turcotte
1960 - 2020
Turcotte, Kimberly A.
Kimberly A. Turcotte, 60, of Coventry passed into eternal life on September 5, 2020. She was the loving wife of Donald A. Turcotte. Kim was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late John Viera Sr., and Amelia (Vincenzi) Viera.
There will be a Funeral service for Kim on Monday, September 14th at 6:00 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home. A time to celebrate her life will be in the funeral home from 4-6 pm prior to the service. Please visit www.manninghefern.com for directions and online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 06:00 PM
the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
06:00 PM
the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
