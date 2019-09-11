|
SAMPALIS, KONSTANTINOS P. "Charlie"
58, died Sunday, September 8, 2019. His funeral will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a funeral service at 11 AM in the Church of Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours, Thursday 5-8 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019