Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Annunciation
175 Oaklawn Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Konstantinos P. "Charlie" Sampalis Obituary
SAMPALIS, KONSTANTINOS P. "Charlie"
58, died Sunday, September 8, 2019. His funeral will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a funeral service at 11 AM in the Church of Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Visiting hours, Thursday 5-8 PM. Full obituary and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
