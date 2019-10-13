The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
175 Oaklawn Ave
Cranston, RI
View Map
TRIKOULIS, KONSTANTINOS P. "Gus"
78 of Johnston, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 43 years of Eleni K. "Helen" Trikoulis. Father of Panagiotis "Pete", George, and Stelios Trikoulis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Ave. Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019
