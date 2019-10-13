|
|
TRIKOULIS, KONSTANTINOS P. "Gus"
78 of Johnston, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 43 years of Eleni K. "Helen" Trikoulis. Father of Panagiotis "Pete", George, and Stelios Trikoulis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church 175 Oaklawn Ave. Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m in 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 13, 2019