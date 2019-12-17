|
ATAMIAN, KOULA "KAY" (KARATHANOS)
88, of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at South County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Atamian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Carpetis) Karathanos.
Kay worked as a secretary at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church for over 20 years and continued to be an active member after her retirement. She was also a member of the AARP National Chapter, Buttonwoods Senior Center, Washington Park Senior Center, American Parkinsons Disease Association, Shalom Tenants Assocation, Gold Star Wives of America, and also volunteered for Project Hope.
She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Swartz and her husband Christopher, and Dr. Michael A. Atamian and his wife Hermik Gregorian; cherished granddaughter Stephanie Swartz. She was also the sister of the late Nicholas Karathanos.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 10:00 am followed by funeral service at 11:00 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Providence. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Parkinson Disease Association, Inc., RI Chapter, PO Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019