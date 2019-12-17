|
KRIKORIAN, KRIKOR
57, of Providence, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born in Iraq, he was the cherished son of Mary (Kanishian) Krikorian of Providence and the late Haykas Krikorian.
Krikor was a patient transporter at Roger Williams Medical Center.
Besides his mother, he was the dear brother of Christopher Krikorian (Violet) of Cranston, Ohannes Krikorian (Rhonda) of Warwick, Shant Krikorian (Gina) of North Providence and the late Ani Jackson; and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence, with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., followed by burial at North Burial Ground Providence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Sts. Vartanantz Church or Homenetmen, all to 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019