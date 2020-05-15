Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Mass of Christian Burial
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Kristin Conville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kristin Ann (Canham) Conville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kristin Ann (Canham) Conville Obituary
Conville, Kristin Ann (Canham)
55, of Warwick, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Jean H. (Marso) Canham of Narragansett, and the late John J. Canham Sr.
She is survived by her beloved twin daughters, Casey and Mollie Conville of East Greenwich. She was the sister of Jay Canham of Warwick, Quinta T. Furtado of Warwick, Heidi J. Gamache of Carolina, and Geoffrey Canham of Warwick. She also leaves several nieces and nephews who she adored.
Due to current health and safety regulations, her Funeral Service will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be planned for a later date.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kristin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -