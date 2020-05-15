|
Conville, Kristin Ann (Canham)
55, of Warwick, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Jean H. (Marso) Canham of Narragansett, and the late John J. Canham Sr.
She is survived by her beloved twin daughters, Casey and Mollie Conville of East Greenwich. She was the sister of Jay Canham of Warwick, Quinta T. Furtado of Warwick, Heidi J. Gamache of Carolina, and Geoffrey Canham of Warwick. She also leaves several nieces and nephews who she adored.
Due to current health and safety regulations, her Funeral Service will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be planned for a later date.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020