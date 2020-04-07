Home

Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Kurt A. Schnabel

Kurt A. Schnabel Obituary
SCHNABEL, Kurt A.
age 58, of Rehoboth, MA, formerly of Barrington, RI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 3, 2020 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma (GBM) brain cancer in 2017. He was the loving husband of Karen (Seagrave).
Besides his wife of 36 years, he is survived by his daughters, Kara and Keri, father Arthur, siblings Betsy Samet, Paul, Mark, and Eric, mother-in-law Therese Seagrave, as well as a large extended family and many wonderful friends and colleagues.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. For additional information and complete obituary, please go to: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
