CARD OF THANKS L. NORMA RICCI-CURCIO We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all our family and friends for your love, support, gifts of flowers, spirituals, and donations to the St. Edward Food Center. We would like to express our most sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Father Edward Cardente for his constant presence, prayers, love and support. Finally, we are grateful for the wonderful nurses and doctors at Hope Hospice for their grace, kindness, and compassion. Thank you to all for making this difficult time full of love and friendship. WITH LOVE AND GRATITUDE, THE RICCI AND PETRARCA FAMILIES
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
