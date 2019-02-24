Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for L. Ricci-curcio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Norma Ricci-curcio

Obituary Flowers

L. Norma Ricci-curcio Obituary
CARD OF THANKS L. NORMA RICCI-CURCIO We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all our family and friends for your love, support, gifts of flowers, spirituals, and donations to the St. Edward Food Center. We would like to express our most sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Father Edward Cardente for his constant presence, prayers, love and support. Finally, we are grateful for the wonderful nurses and doctors at Hope Hospice for their grace, kindness, and compassion. Thank you to all for making this difficult time full of love and friendship. WITH LOVE AND GRATITUDE, THE RICCI AND PETRARCA FAMILIES
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.