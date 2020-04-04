|
Rege, Lalita
Born Sarala Lakshman Kulkarni to Dr. Lakshman and Urmila Kulkarni/ Ray in Kumta, India. The eldest of five siblings, she grew up in Bombay and graduated from Grant Medical College. In 1961, she married her childhood love, Dr. Vishram Rege, taking the married name Lalita Vishram Rege. They immigrated to the US with their son and settled in Providence. She worked briefly at Lakeville Hospital, was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, balancing Indian and US cultures when there were few Indians in the US. Lalita treated friends like family, opening her heart and home, and easing transitions for other Indians. She enjoyed culinary, musical, and creative arts. She valued family most of all, encouraging them in academics and the arts. Widowed in 2012, Lalita relocated to Western MA, near her daughters, where she lived the rest of her years. If our lives are measured by our words and deeds and by the love we instill in others, Lalita's life was abundant. She will be missed by her children: Sandy (Mary) Rege. Maya (Nicholas, predeceased) Rege-Colt, and Sujata (Chip) Rege Konowitz, and her six grandchildren. A Hindu ceremony was held, attended by immediate family amid covid19 protocols. A celebration of life will be planned when the world is healthy and safe again.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2020