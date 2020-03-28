|
GIOVANNE, LaPLANTE "JEN/JENNY"
96, a lifelong resident of Cranston, entered into eternal life with her Lord on Sunday March 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Giovanne was the daughter of Autino and Rose (Mezzaucello) Maraia. She was the loving wife to Paul B. LaPlante until his death in 1997. Jen was the sister of Joseph A Maraia of Jamestown and West Warwick, Rose Ciunci of Cranston, Grace LeBlanc of North Kingstown, and Michael P. Maraia of Virginia Beach, VA. She was also the sister of the late Matthew Maraia, Autino "Tony" Maraia, Ednella "Nell" Corbishley, Carolyn Sorensen, and step-sister of the late Rose Gulotta. Jen worked at Standard Dye in Warwick where she met her husband Paul. Together they brought joy and laughs to all they met. She was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary and said Novenas for everyone that she thought needed help or guidance. It was often said by others, "If anyone goes to Heaven it will be Jen". She loved cooking, baking and sending care packages to others. She especially loved spending Sundays during the summer in Jamestown with her sisters Rose and Grace and other family and friends, and also spending Sundays with her sisters when they didn't go to Jamestown. She was also good friend to Cecile Solitro who was a great help and comfort to her in her senior years. For the safety of our family and friends, funeral services were private. Donations in Jen's memory can be made to St. Mark's Church 9 Garden Court Cranston, RI 02920. Share online condolences at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2020