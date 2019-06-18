|
AMATO, LARRY
61, of Cranston passed away June 14th. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Larry was a devoted son of Barbara and the late John Amato, and the proud father of Jarred and Zachary Amato. He was the beloved companion of Carole Scaralia and the loving brother of Donna Fitzgerald-Raymond. Larry was a successful salesman and diehard Yankees fan.
His funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITATION Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Burial will be private. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 18, 2019