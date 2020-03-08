Home

FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN LOVING MEMORY LAURA B. LOPES AND MATTHEW A. LOPES, SR. Ma and Dad, even though it has been a year, you both live forever in our hearts. The loss has been overwhelming, but we are thankful that you were ours. Our world, our protectors, and the two people who loved us beyond measure. We honor you every day and vow to nurture the family that, through God's grace, you so lovingly built. We know that you are together and continue to watch over us. OUR ETERNAL LOVE, PHYLLIS, PHIL (JOHN), MATTY, CAROL, LAURIE, DAUGHTERS AND SONS-IN-LAW, GRANDCHILDREN AND GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
