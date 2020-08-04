Steve, Sarah and Arlene, I can't express to the three of you how much I feel for you and the loss of Laura. She was a talented, smart woman and a good friend, and I owe my current work career to her and all she taught me for the years I worked for her. My deepest sympathy to all your family members. You are in my thoughts and prayers and she will be missed by so many people. Keep her close in your memories and in your hearts and she will never truly be gone. All my best and HUGS for everyone.

Cheryl Olson

Friend