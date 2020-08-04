1/
Laura D. (Hyatt) Clary
1961 - 2020
Clary, Laura D. (Hyatt)
59, formerly of Rehoboth, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston, MA. Beloved wife of Stephen R. Clary and devoted mother of Sarah Clary. Daughter of Bernice K. (Dawson) Hyatt of Warren and the late Raymond R. Hyatt, Sr. Full obituary at CheethamFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
AUG
8
Service
11:00 AM
Seekonk Congregational Church
Funeral services provided by
Cheetham Funeral Home - Pawtucket
1012 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 725-4525
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
We are deeply saddened by Laura’s passing. She was loved very much and we always looked forward to her visits. Laura was a generous and giving person and always optimistic. Sarah and Steve we share your sorrow with our love.
Dorothy & Peter Stillitano
Family
August 3, 2020
Steve, Sarah and Arlene, I can't express to the three of you how much I feel for you and the loss of Laura. She was a talented, smart woman and a good friend, and I owe my current work career to her and all she taught me for the years I worked for her. My deepest sympathy to all your family members. You are in my thoughts and prayers and she will be missed by so many people. Keep her close in your memories and in your hearts and she will never truly be gone. All my best and HUGS for everyone.
Cheryl Olson
Friend
August 3, 2020
You were loved more than words can describe, Laura. I'm so lucky to have known you as long as I did. You were amazing. I love you.

Rest easy, hon. You were, and still are, so so loved.
Dorothy Rogers
Family
August 3, 2020
I don’t even know if I have the words to express how I feel right now. Laura you are sorely missed and will be for many people. You always had this brightness about you and the world is a darker place without you. Love you lady... rest peacefully.
Dawn Cumberland
Family
August 3, 2020
Laura was a lovely woman. I am lucky to have known her ❤
Julie Collins
Friend
August 3, 2020
I love you, this world is already different without you. You are, and always will be the most amazing woman that I’ve seen in this world.. and I’m proud to say you were my mother.
Sarah Clary
Daughter
August 3, 2020
My condolences to Laura’s entire family. Laura did some work for our organization and she often talked about Steve and Sarah. She was incredibly talented and always so kind and lovely. I am so sad to hear this news and will keep your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Debi Hart
Coworker
August 3, 2020
We offer our deepest condolences during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the presence of family and friends. Our Love Suzanne , Jim, and Todd
Suzanne Rylands
Friend
August 2, 2020
I remember going to school with Laura sophomore year in high school. We got into a lot of trouble back then but had a lot of fun. I remember her laughter and her giving nature. She was a true friend. I wish I had kept in contact with her.
Darlene Conley/Codega
Friend
August 2, 2020
Love you, my sister. Always
Arlene Hyatt
Family
