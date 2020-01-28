The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Burial
Following Services
Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Exeter, RI
Laura (Gomes) DeCosta


1926 - 2020
Laura (Gomes) DeCosta Obituary
DeCOSTA, LAURA (GOMES)
93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Kent Regency in Warwick, with her family at her side. She was formerly a long-time resident of Warwick. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. De Costa.
Born in Cranston, she was the daughter of the late Flormino A. and Jennie (Simoes) Gomes, formerly of Warwick. She was one of six children. She was the sister of Edward Gomes of Coventry, Hilda Pizzuti of Hope, Mary Sirois of Waterford, CT, Dorothy Rodrigues of Cranston and Belmiro "Billy" Gomes of Fitchburg, MA. Mrs. De Costa worked as a watchmaker for Bulova Watch Company in Providence for 9 years before retiring in 1965.
She was the mother of three devoted children: the late Susan M. Plouffe and her late husband Richard, Raymond F. Rock, Jr. of Warwick and James J. Rock and his wife Carol of Cranston; stepmother of: Wayne De Costa and his wife Pauline of Warwick and a stepdaughter Debra Cost of Scituate. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her buddy, Benji.
A Catholic Prayer Service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
Donations made in her memory to: RISPCA, 186 Amaral Street, Riverside, RI 02915 would be appreciated. Condolences may be offered and memories shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
