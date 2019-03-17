|
|
LOPES, LAURA (BARROS)
86, of East Providence, died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. Laura left us six weeks after the death of her husband, the love of her life, Matthew A. Lopes, Sr. Laura and Matt were married for fifty-seven years. Their marriage was a divine union and a true love story. Once Matt passed, she could not imagine a life without him. In the end, she died of a broken heart. Laura was born in East Providence, the daughter of the late Candida and Caesar Barros. She is survived by her five children, Phyllis C. Conway (Michael), Philip C. Hazard (Julie), Matthew A. Lopes, Jr., Carol A. Gibson (Peyton) and Laurie J. Lopes. Laura was the proud grandmother of 13 and the great-grandmother of 21. She is also survived by a devoted sister, Anna Coelho, and many loving family members. Laura was predeceased by her brothers, John Santos, Albert Fontes, and Julio, Caesar, Nelson and Alfred Barros, as well as her sisters, Agnes Barboza and Auta Lopes. Laura was a faithful member of the Cranston Christadelphian Ecclesia. Her faith in God was the foundation of her life. She was a graduate of East Providence High School, Class of 1950, and she was a proud East Providence Townie. Laura's life was devoted to caring for her husband, children and family. She worked as a nurse's aide for several years and she was last employed for ten years as a teacher's assistant with the East Providence School Department. She retired in 1995. After retirement, Laura helped raise her many grandchildren, whom she loved beyond measure. The final years of her life were spent caring for her husband through his many illnesses. Laura was the moral compass, biggest supporter, and center of the entire, loving Lopes family. Laura provided that same love, support and guidance to everyone whose life she touched. But, her greatest joy and love, was always for God, her husband and her family. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 9:00 AM, from the Perry-McStay Funeral Home, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, followed by a Christadelphian Service, at 10:00 AM, at The Church of the Transfiguration, 1665 Broad Street, Cranston. Burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence, RI. Visitation will be at the Perry-McStay Funeral Home on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laura's memory can be made to the Scholarship Foundation of East Providence, P.O. Box 154438, East Providence, RI 02915.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019