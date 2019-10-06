|
Jacobs, Laura May
Laura May Jacobs, 63, passed away peacefully in Providence, RI on September 25th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born August 11th, 1956 in Toronto, Canada, Laura became an American citizen in 2016. Laura attended York University where she earned a BA in Sociology and Psychology and a Master equivalency in Finance.
Laura is survived by her adoring husband Steven C. Jacobs and loving children Jacqueline Nicole Jacobs and Kate Donachy and caring family members and friends.
Laura was an avid and accomplished cook, fearless world traveler and gourmand, lover of art and history. She lived around the world making friends and celebrating life through love and compassion.
Celebration of Life and Love were held Thursday October 3, 2019 at 11AM at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA. Interment service will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA.
She lived, as she loved- fully and fearlessly. She will be missed and forever cherished.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019