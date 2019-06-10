|
36th ANNIVERSARY REMEMBRANCE 1983 - 2019 LAURA (O'CONNELL) RAY She was as good as good can be to me. Her words and all her acts were kind. Most cherished of memories is the care and love she gave to me. A true friend was Mama in good times and bad. She was so brave and kind, gentle and good with arms ever ready to hug, love and comfort me. Dearest Mother of mine, little friend of friends, God bless and keep you for no one deserves it more than you. LOVED & DEEPLY MISSED, DAUGHTER CAROL "DAISY"
Published in The Providence Journal on June 10, 2019
