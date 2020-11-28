1/1
Laura S. Bell
BELL, LAURA S.
90, died on Friday, November 20, 2020 at home in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late M. David Bell.
In 1967, she became the first female graduate of the Computer Science Department at Brown University. Determined toward justice, she was instrumental in the protests that led to the desegregation of the Providence Public Schools in the early 1970's. She taught English as a Second Language for many years in Providence and was still teaching ESL at International House in Providence as recently as February of this year. She was passionate about our natural environment and devoted to her cottage on an island in the St. Lawrence River.
She is survived by 3 sons, Joshua of Wakefield, Jonathan of Newport and Michael of Madison, Wisconsin, as well as 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services and Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to International House of Rhode Island 7 Stimson Avenue, Providence, RI 02906 (ihouseri.org/donate-1). For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
