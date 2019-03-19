ISE, LAUREN MARIE

29, of Cranston passed away on March 13, 2019 . Born in Woonsocket, she was the beloved daughter of Cheryl Ann (Allaire) Palazzo of PA and the late Kent Ise. Lauren was employed by Cagney Foods. Besides her Mother, she is survived by her dear Brother Ryan Ise of Providence her Step Dad Stephen Palazzo, Step Brother Stephen Palazzo and daughter Chiara and Step Sister Stephanie Palazzo and daughter Valentina , her Aunt & Uncle Janice and Alfred Arnold, Aunt Linda Ise , Aunt & Uncle Diane and Michael Marcello, Cousins Heath and Monica Arnold, Missy and Josh Philips and daughter Annalee, Melissa and Eric Sturm and son Torin, Brandon and Julie Marcello and their children , Melania & Gianna, Greg Funaro and daughter Cassie and Michael Funaro . Lauren will be remembered as being a kind, big hearted, fun loving woman. She adored her dog Jethro and she loved her many dozens of friends . If you knew Lauren, you loved her. Looking into those big, blue eyes made you feel that you were touched by an Angel.

Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS: Wednesday 4-8 pm. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019