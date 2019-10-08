|
Smets, Laurence Maxwell
Laurence Maxwell Smets of Arivaca Arizona died on October 1, 2019. He was born in Augusta,Maine April 15, 1949. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17 and served three tours in Vietnam, returning home with a bullet lodged in his knee for over 30 years. A commercial lobsterman and world traveler, who loved the water, animals, family and friends. He was also an avid story teller and known by many as Riley.,
He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren, sister and brother.
Arrangements are still being made for Laurence's inurnment in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington County Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made "in memory of Laurence Maxwell Smets" to Southern AZ VA Health Care System 3601 S 6th Avenue Tucson, AZ 85723. Please make checks out to SAVAHCS VAVS Patient Programs.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019