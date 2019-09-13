Home

Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Vilkomir Cemetery
Melrose, MA
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Perlman's home
Salem, RI
View Map
Resources
Laurence N. Perlman


1941 - 2019
Laurence N. Perlman Obituary
Perlman, Laurence, N.
Laurence N. Perlman, formerly of Pawtucket and Providence, and recently of Salem, MA, passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by his wife and daughters. He was 78. Beloved husband of 56 years to Roberta (Wittner) Perlman, father of Melanie and Heidi, grandfather of Owen, Jacob and Amelia. Mr. Perlman passed the way he lived – his way. The son of the late Samuel and Rose Perlman, he was born and raised in Providence, and earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in music from Boston University. He was a beloved former music teacher in the Attleboro, MA and Providence public schools until his retirement. He was a dedicated performer and musician, founder and owner of Larry Perlman Productions, and played at hundreds of weddings, bar mitzvahs and other celebrations. After retiring, Mr. Perlman offered private music lessons and spent hours playing to seniors at local nursing homes. A devoted father and grandfather, Mr. Perlman took special joy in spending time with his three grandchildren, who knew him only as Bee-Pa. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. this Sunday, September 15 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street in Salem, Massachusetts. Burial will follow at Vilkomir Cemetery in Melrose, Massachusetts. Shiva will follow at the Perlman's home in Salem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.CareDimensions.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
