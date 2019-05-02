|
|
GIESE, LAURIE A.
56 of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She is survived by her significant other, Rod Gauvin of 22 years. Born in Elmira, NY to Charles and Gwendolyn (Pritchard) Linehan. She also leaves behind Gwendolyn's second husband Earl Lesoine, who she lovingly referred to as Father Thing.
Laurie was a sales representative for the Picerne Realty Group and later for Raymour and Flannigan where she gained many friends over the years. She enjoyed shopping, gardening and was a gourmet cook and also loved her two dogs Teddy and Daphne.
Laurie is also survived by two sons Marc Giese and Peter Bayes and his wife Miriam, the love of her life, her grandson Jonah, Rod's two children Kyle and Samantha Gauvin, her ex-husband Bruce Giese, a brother Charles Linehan, Jr., a sister Donna Haskins, four uncles Bobby, Danny, Mike and Terry, and her two nieces Ditra Ramos and Kendra Haskins.
She also had a special relationship and missed her late great grandmother Helene Pritchard.
Visitation will be held Friday evening, May 3, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the IANNOTTI FUNERAL HOME, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry. A funeral service will take place during the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's name to the RI Hospital C/O the Oncology Unit, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 2, 2019