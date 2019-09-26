|
MESSIER, LAURIE A.
of Coventry passed away peacefully at home early Monday morning September 23rd, 2019 surrounded my her mother and daughters.
Laurie was the daughter of Frank Laurito, Agnes Manoogian and the late Michael Manoogian. She was the mother of Sara and Aimee Messier; grandmother of Aurelia and Siena; sister of Michael and Robert Manoogian, and the late Cynthia Correira.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Laurie's life at Pancho O'Malley's, 140 Point Judith Rd, Narragansett, RI on Friday the 27th at 6pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019