WARD, LAURIE M. (MITSON)
64, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was the loving daughter of Edward J. and Carol A. (Razza) Mitson Jr. of Johnston.
Besides her parents, she was the devoted mother of Derek M. Ward of Johnston and the late Christopher M. Ward. She was the dear sister of Edward J. Mitson, III of Johnston, Karen P. Nazareth of Killingly, CT., Robert A. Mitson, Esq. of Providence and Susan DeSousa of Brooklyn, CT.
Laurie worked for the State of RI for DCYF for 30 years before retiring.
Laurie is fondly remembered for her warm smile and lively conversations. She loved to cook, decorate, and celebrate with family and friends. She will always be loved and sadly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 1940 Danielson Pike, Rte. 116 North Scituate. Burial will be private.
VISITING HOURS are SUNDAY from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Brisan House Womens' Recovery Residence 129 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, RI 02910.
