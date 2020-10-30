1/1
Laurie M. (Mitson) Ward
WARD, LAURIE M. (MITSON)
64, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at RI Hospital in Providence.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA she was the loving daughter of Edward J. and Carol A. (Razza) Mitson Jr. of Johnston.
Besides her parents, she was the devoted mother of Derek M. Ward of Johnston and the late Christopher M. Ward. She was the dear sister of Edward J. Mitson, III of Johnston, Karen P. Nazareth of Killingly, CT., Robert A. Mitson, Esq. of Providence and Susan DeSousa of Brooklyn, CT.
Laurie worked for the State of RI for DCYF for 30 years before retiring.
Laurie is fondly remembered for her warm smile and lively conversations. She loved to cook, decorate, and celebrate with family and friends. She will always be loved and sadly missed by all.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 1940 Danielson Pike, Rte. 116 North Scituate. Burial will be private.
VISITING HOURS are SUNDAY from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Brisan House Womens' Recovery Residence 129 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, RI 02910.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020

I have known Laurie since our high school days and had the pleasure of working with her at DCYF. Her exuberance and charm brightened the day. She was a fabulous mother and friend. She is someone who will not be forgotten. Laurie is sadly missed and loved.

Laura Luongo
Friend
Laura Luongo
Friend
October 28, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Laurie whole working with her at DCYF. She truly was the happiest, most positive and vibrant person I’ve ever met. Her infectious smile and bubbly personality always made her a pleasure to be around. My deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to her family at this time; Laurie, may you continue to shine on ....
Lisa Blais
Coworker
October 28, 2020
Laurie may you Rest In Peace! Your smile was infectious I enjoyed our many years together at Dcyf.
Colleen walters
Coworker
