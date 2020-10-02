SMITH, LAURIE S. (BAILEY)
53 an employee for Amica Insurance for 32 years passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kent Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Christopher J. Smith for 17 years. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Bernice B. (McCurdy) Bailey and also Walter M. Bailey. Laurie was the loving mother of Mary C. Smith, Samantha H. Smith and Paige M. Smith; sister of Susan B. Davis, her husband Michael, and Walter M. Bailey, Jr.; loving aunt of Michael and Raymond Davis and sister-in-law of Maureen A. Smith. Laurie was generous, kind and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com