1/1
Laurie S. (Bailey) Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITH, LAURIE S. (BAILEY)
53 an employee for Amica Insurance for 32 years passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Kent Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of Christopher J. Smith for 17 years. Born in Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Bernice B. (McCurdy) Bailey and also Walter M. Bailey. Laurie was the loving mother of Mary C. Smith, Samantha H. Smith and Paige M. Smith; sister of Susan B. Davis, her husband Michael, and Walter M. Bailey, Jr.; loving aunt of Michael and Raymond Davis and sister-in-law of Maureen A. Smith. Laurie was generous, kind and a friend to many. She will be greatly missed. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 1, 2020
Laurie, Alex, and I loved you like a daughter. I will miss your beautiful smile and laughter. Thank you for the birthday calls, which you never forgot every year. A sweet, loving , and generous friend to all who knew you. I love you, my 3rd daughter. My heart is so sad. Till we meet again. Love Anna
ANNA CAPPELLO
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved