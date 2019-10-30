Home

Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
Lavern (Stout) Bouchard Obituary
BOUCHARD, LAVERN (STOUT)
age 84, of West Shore Road, Warwick, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Wife of the late Jerome J. Bouchard. Mother of Diane E. Barker, Debora A. Prince, Herbert J. Bouchard and David J. Bouchard. Funeral service on Saturday, November 2, at 9:30 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. For complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
