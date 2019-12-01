|
|
PAGNANO, LAVINIA C., (MATURI)
96, formerly of Roffee Street, Barrington, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 in Bend, Oregon. She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco Vincent Pagnano.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday December 4, 2019 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 10:30 a.m. A private Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019