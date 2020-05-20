|
Russo, Lawrence A. Sr.
Lawrence A. Russo Sr., 77, of Johnston, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late M/M John and Rose (Belfi) Russo. Beloved husband of Marie T. (Greco) Russo, Lawrence worked at Verizon as a service technician for forty years before his retirement. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2323. Lawrence loved having his family and friends over for Marie's excellent cooking. He was also a coach at Mount Pleasant little League for ten years, and volunteered at Saint Robert Bellarmine Food Closet, and was an avid Redsox and Patriots fan. Lawrence is also survived by his son Lawrence A. Russo Jr., his daughter Michelle M. Lelgeman, his brothers John and Peter Russo, his grandchildren Nicholas Russo, Stefanie Russo, and Jared Pariseau, and his great-grandchildren Aleah and Jackson Botelho. Lawrence was the brother of the late Paul and Adrian Russo and Mary Sears. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10 AM in the Mount Pleasant FH, 168 Academy Ave., Providence. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4-7 PM (Only ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home). Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020