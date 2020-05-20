Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Pleasant FH
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Mount Pleasant FH
168 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence A. Russo Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence A. Russo Sr. Obituary
Russo, Lawrence A. Sr.
Lawrence A. Russo Sr., 77, of Johnston, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late M/M John and Rose (Belfi) Russo. Beloved husband of Marie T. (Greco) Russo, Lawrence worked at Verizon as a service technician for forty years before his retirement. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2323. Lawrence loved having his family and friends over for Marie's excellent cooking. He was also a coach at Mount Pleasant little League for ten years, and volunteered at Saint Robert Bellarmine Food Closet, and was an avid Redsox and Patriots fan. Lawrence is also survived by his son Lawrence A. Russo Jr., his daughter Michelle M. Lelgeman, his brothers John and Peter Russo, his grandchildren Nicholas Russo, Stefanie Russo, and Jared Pariseau, and his great-grandchildren Aleah and Jackson Botelho. Lawrence was the brother of the late Paul and Adrian Russo and Mary Sears. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at 10 AM in the Mount Pleasant FH, 168 Academy Ave., Providence. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, from 4-7 PM (Only ten visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home). Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -