Lawrence Agresto
AGRESTO, LAWRENCE
62 passed away November 10, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Jean (Maynard) Agresto. He is survived by three sisters, Sandra Garcia, Joann Restante and Margaret Fitzsimmons; nieces and nephews Dr. Rayna Letourneau and her husband Paul, Lawrence Restante and his wife Jennifer, Kayla Fitzsimmons, Michael Fitzsimmons, Christa Fitzsimmons; great nieces and nephews Adam, Allison, Elliana, Evan Letourneau and Emilia Restante. His funeral Mass and burial with Military Honors will be private. For information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
