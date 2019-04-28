The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Scholefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence H. Scholefield Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence H. Scholefield Jr. Obituary
SCHOLEFIELD, JR., LAWRENCE H.
Lawrence H. Scholefield, 81, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Lister) Scholefield. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Lillian (Rose) Scholefield, Sr.
He is survived by two children: Gail E. Picchione and Lawrence Scholefield III; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; fiancée Sandra Levinson and two sisters: Diane Lorimer and Cheryl Knee.
Visitation will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Monday, May 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Quidnessett Cemetery in North Kingstown, RI. For full obituary, donations and remembrances go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now