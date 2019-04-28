|
|
SCHOLEFIELD, JR., LAWRENCE H.
Lawrence H. Scholefield, 81, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Lister) Scholefield. Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Lawrence H. and Lillian (Rose) Scholefield, Sr.
He is survived by two children: Gail E. Picchione and Lawrence Scholefield III; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; fiancée Sandra Levinson and two sisters: Diane Lorimer and Cheryl Knee.
Visitation will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Monday, May 6 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Quidnessett Cemetery in North Kingstown, RI. For full obituary, donations and remembrances go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2019